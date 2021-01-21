Remains of troops killed in NY helicopter crash recovered
MENDON, N.Y. (AP) — The remains of three National Guard members killed in a helicopter training accident in upstate New York have been recovered. The victims are being transported from the crash site south of Rochester on Thursday, escorted by police and fire vehicles. They died when their UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter crashed in a farmer’s field in rural Mendon around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. There were no survivors. The names of the soldiers have not been released. They were part of a medical evacuation unit based at the Rochester airport. The cause of the crash is under investigation.