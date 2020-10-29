Remote-Controlled Baby Yoda Will Follow You Around
Mattel’s new The Child Real Moves Plush is exactly what we need in 2020. So from whay we’ve read it’s an 11-inch toy features realistic motions. He can move his little head, ears, and arm. And yes it seems he can do the magic hand thing. He also plays authentic sounds from the show.
The Child aka Baby Yoda will cost you $69.99 comes with 4 different play modes.
The only downside is that you can only find him at Disney parks and stores.
But as Alaskans we will always find a way because this is the way……