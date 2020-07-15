Report: Anchorage needs new housing, beds to serve homeless
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A new report says Anchorage should provide about 3,000 new housing units and shelter beds to meet the growing needs of the city’s homeless residents. The Anchorage Daily News reported the level of aid needed by people experiencing homelessness is expected to rise in the coming months as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the city’s economy. The report released Monday by the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness analyzes supply and demand, including the housing and support services necessary to get people off the streets, out of shelters and into suitable living arrangements.