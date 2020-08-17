Report describes May midair plane crash that killed 6 people
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released details of a fatal midair collision between two Alaska sightseeing planes. The Anchorage Daily News reported the agency released hundreds of pages of investigation documents filed by teams in Alaska and Washington, D.C. Six people died in the May 13 crash including Mountain Air Service pilot Randy Sullivan and his four passengers, and a passenger in a planed owned by Taquan Air. Ten people suffered injuries when the Ketchikan-based aircraft converged at 3,350 feet. The documents include descriptions by survivors of the moments before and after the collision.