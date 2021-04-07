Report details new coronavirus variant cases in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Health officials have reported a case of a coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa in south-central Alaska. A report from a consortium of state and university health officials says the Alaska case was first identified in March in the region that includes Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Alaska Public Media reports the document did not say how the person got the virus or whether others may have been exposed. Five new cases of a variant first identified in the United Kingdom also were cited in Tuesday’s report and the report included a new case of a variant first identified in Brazil in the Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.