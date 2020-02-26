Report: Pilot in crash had limited experience in plane
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A preliminary report by federal aviation officials says the pilot of an small commuter airplane that crashed in Alaska and killed five people on board had limited experience in the aircraft. KTUU-TV reported the National Transportation Safety Board report says the pilot of the Feb. 6 flight that crashed 30 minutes after takeoff was also missing equipment. The report says the plane travelling from Bethel to Kipnuk did not have a tracking device, functional Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast unit, recorder devices or a GPS device. The agency says no emergency locator transmissions were received after the plane took off.