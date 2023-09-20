Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

REPORT: White House To Announce First-Ever Federal Office Of Gun Violence Prevention

September 20, 2023 12:42PM AKDT
Share
President Joe Biden speaks at a leaders' reception at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Biden is in New York attending the 78th United Nations General Assembly as first lady Jill Biden listens. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is creating the first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The office will coordinate efforts across the federal government and will offer help and guidance to states struggling with increasing gun violence.

Biden is expected to announce the new effort as early as Friday, according to the people who had direct knowledge of the plans and who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

You May Also Like

1

Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested And Jailed Briefly In Oklahoma
2

Update Your iPhone: Apple Just Pushed Out A Significant Security Update
3

IRS Plans To Crack Down On 1,600 Millionaires To Collect Millions In Back Taxes
4

Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
5

From Spaceships To ‘Batman’ Props, A Hollywood Model Maker’s Creations And Collection Up For Auction