      Weather Alert

Reports: Amazon bars video app TikTok on workers’ phones

Jul 10, 2020 @ 10:46am

By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
Amazon has told employees to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned app, according to reports and social-media posts by Amazon employees, and escalating the stakes for TikTok, which has been subject to national-security and geopolitical concerns. The notice said employees must delete the app by Friday to keep access to Amazon email. Amazon is the second-largest U.S. private employer after Walmart, with with more than 840,000 employees worldwide. Amazon and TikTok did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

