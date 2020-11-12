      Weather Alert

Representative Don Young tests positive for COVID-19

Nov 12, 2020 @ 12:40pm

Don Young, the oldest current member of Congress and Alaska’s only Representative in the U.S. House, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement on his twitter account.

 

 

You May Also Like
Planning the Holidays: Halloween/Christmas Week!
The Count Goes On With Biden On The Cusp of Presidency
Longtime Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Has Died At 80
Unemployment Drops To 6.9%, Solid 638,000 Jobs Added
As Pennsylvania Focus Intensifies, Biden Gets Closer To Win