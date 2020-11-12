Representative Don Young tests positive for COVID-19

Don Young, the oldest current member of Congress and Alaska’s only Representative in the U.S. House, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement on his twitter account.
I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska.
— Rep. Don Young (@repdonyoung) November 12, 2020
