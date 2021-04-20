      Weather Alert

Researcher who sold trade secrets to China gets 33 months

Apr 20, 2021 @ 7:43am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former researcher at an Ohio children’s hospital has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for conspiring to steal trade secrets and sell them in China. Fifty-one-year-old Yu Zhou was sentenced Monday. Federal authorities say he and his wife, 48-year-old Li Chen, have further agreed to pay $2.6 million in restitution. The pair conducted research at Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Research Institute in Columbus, each for a decade. Both admitted to conspiring to steal exosome-related trade secrets concerning the research, identification and treatment of a range of pediatric medical conditions. Chen received a 30-month prison sentence in February.

 

You May Also Like
Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies In Prison at 82
Bernie Madoff Dies
Defense rests without Chauvin testimony at murder trial
Boston marks 8 years since marathon bombing killed 3 people
Smoking foes: Make COVID casino smoking ban permanent in NJ