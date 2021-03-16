      Weather Alert

Researchers study impact of pandemic cancer screening pause

Mar 16, 2021 @ 8:16am

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Months after mammograms, colonoscopies and other routine cancer screenings were suspended because of the pandemic, researchers are studying the impact. They are looking to see if tumors were missed or are now being found at a more advanced stage. Some reports suggest that a few months’ delay in screening for certain cancers may not have been as bad as feared. Colon cancer is a worry, though. Novel programs have sprung up to help fill the gap with screening tests that can be done at home. Health centers also have found ways to prioritize screening for people at higher risk of cancer.

 

