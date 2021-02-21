      Weather Alert

Residents protest short comment period for Alaska mine

Feb 21, 2021 @ 8:15am

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Some residents in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta have raised concerns that 15 days is not enough time to submit public comment on a dozen water right permits granted to Donlin Gold Mine, especially with limited internet access in rural areas and travel restrictions on villages because of the coronavirus pandemic. The permits grant the mine permission to draw water from 12 streams, a move Orutsararmiut Native Council member Bev Hoffman said would disrupt a source of food for residents. Republican state Rep. Dan Saddler said state statute allows for 15-day comment periods. The state is able to extend the deadline period, but Saddler said it had not received a request to do so.

 

