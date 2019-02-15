Restrictions set for Kenai, Kasilof early-run king salmon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Early-run king salmon in the Kenai River can be caught but not kept this summer.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is anticipating low returns and on Thursday announced restrictions for both the Kenai and Kasilof (kah-SEE-lawf) rivers.

Fishing for kings in the Kenai will be catch-and-release only from May 1 through June 30 from the river mouth to the outlet of Skilak (SKEE-lak) Lake. Anglers can use only unbaited, single-hooks.

During the same time on the Kasilof, anglers can catch a single hatchery king that measures 20 inches (51 centimeters) or more. No bait will be allowed.

The 2018 early run fell short of Kenai River escapement goals of 3,900 to 6,600 large kings. The forecast for this year’s early run is 3,200.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

House majority coalition finalizes its leadership team Kodiak chiropractor withdrawn from state board after arrest Alaska court strikes down ‘medically necessary’ abortion law Sitka hosts conference of southeast Alaska farmers Documents show potential cuts of about 460 state positions Kodiak police arrest chiropractor appointed to state board
Comments