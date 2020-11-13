Restructured airline to return Alaska passengers to the air
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska airline forced to file bankruptcy because of a severe drop in business following the coronavirus outbreak is set to return passengers to the air. Ravn Alaska is scheduled to begin flights to six Alaska communities Friday and resume regularly scheduled public chartered flights. Ravn Alaska CEO Rob McKinney says tickets are available for flights between Anchorage and Unalaska, Sand Point, Homer, Kenai and Valdez. The company halted operations in April, laid off staff and filed for bankruptcy because of the economic impact of the coronavirus. Ravn Alaska says it rehired more than 300 employees for the relaunch.