FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A North Pole woman convicted of pointing a BB gun toward a man and his daughters during a road rage incident will not serve time in jail.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports 49-year-old Betty Jean Holder pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor assault.

She will serve two years of probation and undergo an anger management assessment.

Both drivers reported the incident to Alaska State Troopers. Holder told an officer the other driver had nearly hit her, that she followed him and that she gestured with her middle finger.

The second driver videotaped the encounter. The video showed Holder standing outside her vehicle holding what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun and pointing at the camera.

The second driver’s daughters told troopers they thought they were going to be shot.

The post Road rage driver avoids jail time for pointing BB gun appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.