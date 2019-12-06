Robbers hit east Anchorage bank; employee, customer injured
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A customer and employee were injured Wednesday when two men robbed an east Anchorage bank.
Anchorage television station KTUU reports one person was treated at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with injuries that police describe as “non-life-threatening.” Anchorage police say the robbery occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Wells Fargo Bank branch.
Both suspects wore stocking caps and hoods on their heads and bandannas over their faces. Security camera photos released by the FBI show a man about 6-feet-2-inches armed with a shotgun and wearing sunglasses. The second man was 5-foot-11