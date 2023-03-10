Robert Downey Jr. Raising Awareness Of Online Safety

Robert Downey Jr. played a superhero in movies as “Iron-Man”, now he’s championing an effort with Aura to educate families how to stay safe online.

He says every six SECONDS someone’s identity is stolen online…and it evens affects kids. Last year, a million kids had their identities stolen online. The FBI’s Internet Crime complaint line gets 2300 calls a day. In 2021, the FBI reported a loss of $6.9 BILLION from adults and seniors online thanks to cybercrime.

Aura developed an app that can be used both proactively and reactively in the event of a cyberattack. It also offers parental controls and device security.

