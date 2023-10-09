Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Drops Democratic Primary Bid And Will Run For President As Independent

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he’ll run for president as an independent and drop his Democratic primary bid.

Kennedy announced his move Monday in Philadelphia.

The decision by Kennedy adds a wrinkle to a 2024 race that’s heading toward a likely rematch between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican ex-President Donald Trump.

Kennedy is a longtime environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist and a member of one of the most famous Democratic families in politics.

Kennedy was running a long-shot bid and has better favorability ratings among Republicans than Democrats.

A Democratic National Committee spokesman who was asked for comment on Friday responded with an eye roll emoji.