Rolling Stone Left Some Big Names Off Their List Of Greatest Singers

Rolling Stone is raising eyebrows by excluding some big names in their 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time list. The magazine has been putting out their list every year since 2008, honoring the best vocalists in pop music. This time around, they left off names like Celine Dion, Pink, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Janet Jackson, Tony Bennett, Madonna, Nat King Cole, Dionne Warwick and more.

“This new list was compiled our staff and key contributors, and it encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation,” Rolling Stone writes, adding criteria was based on “originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

Who is the greatest singer of all time?⁰ Rolling Stone Magazine says Aretha Franklin tops its list of 200 vocalists. But many have noticed the name of one icon missing from the list: Céline Dion. pic.twitter.com/8IbA0JLtfx — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 2, 2023

Many music fans argued on Twitter about the snubbed artists and the ranking order.

Celine Dion was not included on Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest singers of all time. Taylor Swift was. pic.twitter.com/pLX5cRmRYB — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 1, 2023

It wasn’t just lead vocalists they were upset about: Stevie Nicks made it without Fleetwood Mac, Jungkook but not BTS, Beyoncé without other members of Destiny’s Child, and Diana Ross without the Supremes. Arguably, none of those singers would be who they are without their starts in their bands.

