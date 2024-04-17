Ron Goldman’s Family Is Going After O.J. Simpson’s Estate

O.J. Simpson signed his will just 11 weeks ago and passed away April 10 after a battle with cancer. Now, the family of Ron Goldman, whom Simpson was accused of killing along with ex-wife Nicole Brown, is going after his estate.

They were actually awarded $33.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit in 1997, but only got $133,000. They are seeking $114 million, though Simpson’s attorney is working to make sure they collect nothing.

Simpson has significant debt owed to the IRS, which will be paid first, and then secured and unsecured debts must be paid by the executor next.