‘Rotisserie Chicken Man’ Is An Unlikely Hero

Last month, a 31-year-old waiter in Philly named Alexander Tominsky challenged himself to eat 40 ROTISSERIE CHICKENS in 40 days. And he just ate his last one Sunday afternoon in front of a huge crowd of people. This started on October 8th when he announced his plan by tweeting out a photo of himself with a whole chicken in front of him. At that point, he was already 11 chickens in and planned to do 30 days, but eventually amped it up to 40.

I would like to Invite you all on a journey that I am on. I am eating a rotisserie chicken every day for 30 days. Today is day 11. I will keep you all updated as I get closer to my goal. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HlFYrzGQIN — smooth recess (@AlexiconTom) October 8, 2022

Since then, he’s taken down one full chicken a day without a ton of fanfare, but slowly kept gaining followers. Last Friday, he posted a flyer inviting people to come watch him eat his 40th bird. He didn’t even give an address. It just said he’d be at, quote, “that abandoned pier near Walmart.” Apparently everybody knows where that is because tens if not hundreds of people showed up for it.

To add some drama, he held up a speaker and played “Streets of Philadelphia” by Bruce Springsteen for his last few bites. Then he slowly walked through the crowd . . . held up his empty plate . . . and everyone went nuts. So he went full absurdity with it.

Thank you Philadelphia and the world for accepting my gift of a public consumption https://t.co/alYqUnlO0p — smooth recess (@AlexiconTom) November 8, 2022

The question is, why did he do it in the first place? And the answer is . . . just because. And here’s the kicker: HE DOESN’T EVEN LIKE CHICKEN. There’s the hero part…perseverance through adversity! He did some interviews, including one with “The New York Times”. Basically, he says he wanted to make people laugh while everything else in the world seems so crazy.

EPIC. #NOTALLHEROESWEARCAPES