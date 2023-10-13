Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Rudolph Isley, Founding Member Of Isley Brothers And Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Member, Dies At 84

October 12, 2023 4:10PM AKDT
(Associated Press) – A founding member of the Isley Brothers who helped perform such raw rhythm and blues classics as “Shout” and “Twist and Shout” and the funky hits “That Lady” and “It’s Your Thing,” Rudolph Isley has died at 84.

A Cincinnati native, Rudolph Isley began singing in church with brothers Ronald and O’Kelly and was still in his teens when they broke through in the late 1950s with “Shout,” a secularized gospel rave that was later immortalized during the toga party scene in “Animal House.”

Rudolph Isley left the group in 1989 and became a Christian minister.

