Rule change triggers rise in Alaska companies seeking grants

Sep 3, 2020 @ 10:34am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Governor Mike Dunleavy’s decision to expand eligibility has prompted a rush of applications for small business aid using federal coronavirus relief funds. KTOO Public Media in Juneau reported the eligibility rule changes by the Republican governor prompted a wave of new applications for the state-run program. Businesses had applied for only $169 million of the $290 budgeted for the program through Aug. 18. A total of $301.3 million had been requested after 812 businesses applied for $55.6 million in expanded funding. Under the previous rules, businesses were not eligible if they had received federal Paycheck Protection Program funds and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

