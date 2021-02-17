      Weather Alert

Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Feb 17, 2021 @ 10:16am

By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died. His death Wednesday at the age of 70 came after a lung cancer diagnosis. With his three-hour weekday radio show broadcast on nearly 600 stations across the U.S., and a massive audience of millions hanging on his every word, Limbaugh’s rants shaped the national political conversation, swaying the opinions of average Republicans and the direction of the party. Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

 

You May Also Like
Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
President Biden Plans For Tens Of Thousands Of Asylum-Seekers Waiting In Mexico To Be Released In US
Amazon faces biggest union push in its history
Biden calls for tougher gun laws on Parkland Anniversary