Russo Brothers May Return To Direct The Next Two “Avengers” Movies

Brothers Joe & Anthony Russo are in talks to direct the next two Avengers movies slated for 2026 and 2027. They first joined the Marvel franchise by directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and then Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

It’s a big gig when you consider the overall storyline arc within all the Marvel movies and the rumor that the next two Avengers movies will feature over 60 MCU characters. They’ve proven they can handle it as their four MCU movies so far have brought in $6.681 billion at the box office combined, while Avengers: Endgame currently sits at No. 2 on the all-time global box office list with $2.79 billion.

