Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

“Rust” Armorer Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter In Set Shooting

March 7, 2024 3:40PM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

It took the jury less than three hours to come back with a guilty verdict for Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed on involuntary manslaughter charges. Gutierrez Reed was also charged with tampering with evidence, but she was acquitted of that charge. She could face up to 18 months in prison when sentenced.

As the film’s armorer, Gutierrez Reed’s job was to handle the guns and she loaded a live bullet into Alec Baldwin’s pistol. That led to the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza. The trial lasted two weeks with testimony about safety lapses on set. Remains to be seen if this outcome is a sign of things to come for Baldwin, who fired the fatal shot and faces his own manslaughter trial in July.

You May Also Like

1

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Talk About The Heartbreak Ending Their First Engagement
2

U.S. Health Officials Drop 5-Day Isolation Time For COVID-19
3

Travis Kelce Grabs A Backstage Smooch As Taylor Swift Exits The Stage In Australia
4

Billie Eilish Signs Melissa McCarthy’s Face At SAG Awards Plus Big Cast Reunions
5

President Biden Orders US Investigation Of National Security Posed By Chinese-Made ‘Smart Cars’