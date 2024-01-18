Ryan Gosling Gushes On “The Girl Of My Dreams”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have largely kept their relationship private as parents to two daughters, ages 9 and 7. But while accepting an award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, he took a moment to gush on his lady. He said “movies have made my life a dream” and he was able to “meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes.”

They met on the set of the 2012 movie “A Place Beyond The Pines”, about which Gosling said was “the greatest experience making a film.”

For her part, she posted a GIF of her man looking shocked winning a Critics Choice Award saying, “I love him!”