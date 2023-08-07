Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Ryan Gosling Sends a Birthday “Ken” Flash Mob To “Barbie” Director Greta Gerwig

August 7, 2023 8:16AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ryan Gosling did a very “Ken” thing by sending a flash mob to “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig for her birthday!  The Ken’s rolled in with a speaker to perform his big number from the movie, “I’m Just Ken”!

“Barbie” is still slaying the box office officially passing $1 billion globally. Its now the first live-action film in history directed by a solo woman to join the global billion-dollar club. Looks like they had fun making the movie, too!

You May Also Like

1

An App Wants To Pay A “Pizza Influencer” $110,000 Per Year!
2

Randy Meisner, Founding Member Of The Eagles, Dies At 77
3

Trump Accused Of Asking Staffer To Delete Camera Footage In Florida Classified Documents Case
4

French’s Mustard Skittles Now Exist
5

More Details On Ariana Grande’s New Romance: Both Were Still Married