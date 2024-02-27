Ryan Gosling WILL Perform “I’m Just Ken” At The Oscars

He’s been tossing it out there that he would do it if the Oscars asked him to perform “I’m Just Ken”, and it looks like now they did ask! Will he have the other Ken’s dancing and battling behind him? Not sure what it’s going to look like but we can hope!

The first bunch of presenters have also been announced, including Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicolas Cage, and Al Pacino. Sticking with tradition, last year’s acting winners will hand out trophies to this year’s winners, meaning Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis will all be on hand. Mahershala Ali, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Sam Rockwell will also take the stage to present.

The Oscars will be handed out March 10 starting at 7pm on ABC.