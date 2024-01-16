Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Ryan Gosling’s Reaction To Winning Might Be The Best Thing From The Critics Choice Awards

January 16, 2024 6:58AM AKST
Ryan Gosling was bringing confused Ken-ergy upon hearing the announcement that “I’m Just Ken” won a Critic’s Choice Award!  He was so stunned he didn’t even accompany the songwriters to the stage to accept the award!

His golden vocals are even up for a Grammy, so we’ll see if he can add that to his trophy shelf! In another moment from the show, Ebon Moss-Bachrach singled out Taylor Swift and Olivia Colman in his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in ‘The Bear.’ Why? It was a reference to an episode in season two where his character is belting out a Taylor Swift song!

 

Here are the other top moments from the show!

