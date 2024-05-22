Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Ryan Reynolds Gives a Disclaimer For Disney’s First Rated-R Movie

May 22, 2024 8:45AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ryan Reynolds gives a hilarious disclaimer about what to expect when you see Deadpool & Wolverine this summer…

 

You May Also Like

1

George Clooney To Make His Broadway Debut
2

Jason Momoa Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend
3

More Miss USA Drama As Miss Teen USA Runner-Up DECLINES The Title
4

Magical Orlando Vacation National Contest Rules
5

Liam And Olivia Are Still Most Popular US Baby Names