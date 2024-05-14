Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Ryan Reynolds Jokes That 4th Baby’s Name Is Up To Taylor Swift

May 14, 2024 6:29AM AKDT
Ryan Reynolds was doing press for the new movie “IF” on The Today Show when Savannah Guthrie asked about his and Blake Lively’s fourth baby’s name. Since Taylor Swift tends to use their kids’ names in her lyrics, she wondered is Baby #4’s name was anywhere on the new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

And Ryan’s answer was phenomenal.

We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. We’ll say this — we’re still waiting.

The section of the video you’re looking for above starts about 4:44. 🙂

Sounds like the baby’s name is not… Cassandra, Peter, Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus, Robin, or Clara (Bow). But who’s to say?

Taylor’s written the other’s children’s names, Betty, James, and Inez, into her song “Betty” on the folklore album:

 

