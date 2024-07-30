Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Fourth Child Is A Son With A Special Salute To A Fan

It’s confirmed. Finally. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s fourth-born child they welcomed back in February was their first little boy. He joined sisters James (9), Inez (7), and Betty (4). People Magazine confirms the baby’s name is Olin.

Ryan recently shared a video about a Deadpool fan, John, who lost his son, Jake. The two talk about John’s resilience and carrying the weight of mental health struggles after losing a child. That’s when Ryan reveals what we now know about his family structure, “I want to share with you that I too have a son and that if … boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job.”

We’re not crying. YOU’RE crying.