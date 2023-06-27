Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney And Michael B. Jordan Buy Stake In A Formula 1 Team

June 27, 2023 5:35AM AKDT
The Alpine Formula 1 racing team is hoping for some of that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney magic. The duo has a proven track record of buying the Wrexham AFC club and elevating it from a fifth-tier team to fourth-tier.  Michael B. Jordan joined Reynolds and McElhenney’s Maximum Effort group, along with other investors, pumping in $218 million for a 24% stake in team. 

Alpine said its F1 team “will benefit” from the groups skill set including “media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising strategies”. 

MORE HERE

