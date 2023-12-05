Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Ryan Reynolds Trolls His Wife And Taylor Swift

December 5, 2023 6:19AM AKST
Ryan Reynolds trolled his wife, Blake Lively, out on a girls night at the London premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce” with bestie Taylor Swift.

He shared a hilarious photoshopped pic of the ladies with his face swapped out for Blake’s, and Travis Kelce swapped out for Taylor’s!  And while we’re trolling our wife, let’s also turn our eyes to his hysterical way he’s trying to raise funds for the SickKids charity.

Classic Ryan!

