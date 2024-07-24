Salt Lake City Lands 2034 Winter Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Salt Lake City will be an Olympics host again after the IOC formally awarded the 2034 Winter Games to the United States bid.

The capital city of Utah was the only candidate since the International Olympic Committee gave Salt Lake City exclusive negotiating rights last year in a fast-track contest for 2034.

Salt Lake City’s final approval was in a vote Wednesday by IOC members.

Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Games 22 years ago in 2002.

Tight security surrounded those Olympics, which was the biggest international sports event in the U.S. following the Sept. 11 attacks five months earlier.