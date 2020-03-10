Sanders, Biden focus on Michigan amid voting in 6 key states
DETROIT (AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are looking for a win in Michigan to prove they have the backing of working-class voters in a critical Midwestern battleground state that helped put President Donald Trump in the White House. A victory on Tuesday would pad the lead of a suddenly confident Biden, who is fresh off a Super Tuesday rout. But a loss could hammer a Sanders campaign that is struggling to find big wins in the upcoming primary states. Michigan is the biggest prize on a night when Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Idaho and Washington state all vote.