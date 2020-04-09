      Weather Alert

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Apr 8, 2020 @ 5:39pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders has ended his presidential bid, making Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in a general election campaign that will be waged against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. Sanders initially exceeded sky-high expectations about his ability to recreate the magic of his 2016 presidential bid, and even overcame a heart attack last October. But he couldn’t convert unwavering support from progressives into a viable path to the nomination. In announcing his decision on Wednesday, Sanders told supporter: “The path toward victory is virtually impossible. If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination I would certainly continue the campaign, but it’s just not there.”

