Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals If She Would Do A Third “Hocus Pocus” Movie

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and Entertainment Tonight caught up with Sarah Jessica Parker about being a Sanderson sister once again. She never imagined doing a sequel over the last three decades, but she says Bette Midler did. And if Bette wanted to do a third, she would be up for it!

Fun fact: SJP had only seen the original Hocus Pocus one time…at the original premiere! She never likes watching anything she’s in!

What did YOU think of Hocus Pocus 2?