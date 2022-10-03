Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals If She Would Do A Third “Hocus Pocus” Movie

October 3, 2022 4:35AM AKDT
Share

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and Entertainment Tonight caught up with Sarah Jessica Parker about being a Sanderson sister once again. She never imagined doing a sequel over the last three decades, but she says Bette Midler did. And if Bette wanted to do a third, she would be up for it!

Fun fact: SJP had only seen the original Hocus Pocus one time…at the original premiere! She never likes watching anything she’s in!

 

What did YOU think of Hocus Pocus 2?

You May Also Like

1

Bryce Dallas Howard Says Studio Execs Wanted Her To Lose Weight
2

9-year-old seriously injured in Alaska brown bear mauling
3

Jeffrey Dahmer Docuseries Triggering Trauma For Victim’s Family
4

Lori Loughlin Books First Movie Since College Admissions Scandal
5

Brad Pitt Adds Sculptor To His Resume