      Weather Alert

Sass first Iditarod musher to leave Nikolai

Mar 9, 2022 @ 1:02pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Brent Sass is the leader in the early stages of this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Sass was the first musher to leave the Nikolai checkpoint. He and his team of 13 dogs rested just eight minutes in Nikolai, which is 263 miles (423.26 kilometers) into the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race.

He left Nikolai with an eight-minute lead over defending champion Dallas Seavey.

Aaron Burmeister, who was first into Nikolai, left about two hours behind the two leaders. Also out of Nikolai are Ryan Redington, Richie Diehl, Mille Porsild and three-time champion Mitch Seavey.

The race started Sunday in Willow. The winner is expected sometime early next week in Nome, on Alaska’s western coast.

You May Also Like
Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever
High Court Reimposes Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence
US added 678,000 jobs in February in sign of economic health
Decision lifts certain contribution limits in Alaska
Jon Pardi On His Upcoming Headline Tour
Connect With Us Listen To Us On