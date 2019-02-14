Scammers Are Targeting People With Diabetes!

If you have diabetes, beware: Because there are a lot of scams out there targeting people like you.

The FDA has issued warning letters to more than a dozen companies telling them to stop selling products that can supposedly treat or cure diabetes, because they’ve NEVER been scientifically tested! Most of the fraudulent medicines are sold online, but you may also see them at flea markets, swap meets, and in infomercials. They’ll use bogus claims, like: “Natural diabetes cure” or “replaces your diabetes medicine.”

The FDA says illegally-marketed diabetes medicines aren’t just a waste of money, people who use them are more likely to stop following their doctor’s instructions for keeping their diabetes under control. And that can trigger dangerous complications, like kidney damage, hearing impairment, blindness, Alzheimer’s, and heart disease.

So stick with what your doctor prescribes – and skip the “too good to be true” diabetes supplements.