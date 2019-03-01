Scammers steal $20K from Alaska city through fake invoice

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – A city in southeast Alaska lost nearly $20,000 after scammers sent an invoice through a spoofed email account.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the infrastructure firm Moffat & Nichol emailed a real invoice to the Ketchikan Port and Harbors Department in mid-November, but later the same day the city received a fraudulent email.

According to city documents, scammers copied the firm’s email address, only changing a single character. The fake email contained an invoice with the same information and numbers.

The city electronically paid the fake bill. It was alerted to the scam when the firm resent the real invoice the next month.

Ketchikan police are investigating.

The city’s insurance covered most of the lost funds.

Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Measure seeks to move bulk of state government from Juneau Searchers seek 2 overdue on trip from Teller to Nome Teen driver charged in death of Anchorage roller-blader Fairbanks Veterans Cemetery may not survive state budget Trump makes stop, speech at Alaska military base Process underway to choose Alaska’s next writer laureate
Comments