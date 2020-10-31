Sean Connery: James Bond actor dies aged 90
HOLLYWOOD - OCTOBER 01: Actor Sean Connery presents during AFI's Night At The Movies presented by Target held at ArcLight Cinemas on October 1, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)
2020 has now taken the best James Bond there ever was. Sean Connery passed away today at the age of 90. Sean’s Connery wife said he passed away peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was disclosed.
