Searchers in western Alaska look for 7 missing boaters

Oct 29, 2020 @ 6:00am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Search teams have looked in western Alaska for more than a week without success for seven boaters who went missing while seal hunting. Tribal Police Chief John Peter says a 22-foot aluminum boat with three men left the village of Quinhagak on Oct. 17 and headed to the community of Bethel, where they picked up four more people. The group was last seen Oct. 20 on Eek Island, the closest community to Quinhagak. Peter says the boaters had about 10 gallons of gas when they left Eek Island, which might not have been enough for the return trip to Quinhagak. Peter says the boat might have capsized.

