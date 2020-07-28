      Weather Alert

Seattle mayor says US agents have demobilized, left city

Jul 28, 2020 @ 3:52pm

By LISA BAUMANN Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she has received confirmation that U.S. agents sent to Seattle last week to protect federal buildings amid lingering unrest over the police killing of George Floyd have left the area. Durkan, Gov. Jay Inslee and other local leaders said in a joint news release Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit had demobilized. Durkan, Inslee and others had expressed concerns over the deployment of federal forces to Washington state without consulting or seeking consent from local officials. Protesters over the weekend remained near a Seattle police precinct and the police chief said she didn’t see any U.S. agents.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests