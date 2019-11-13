Second suspect arrested in death of man found in car
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A second man is in custody in connection with an Anchorage homicide.
Police have arrested 23-year-old Elijah Ramirez on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of 48-year-old Oscar Garcia.
Another man, 27-year-old Rhadames Marmolejos Jr., is charged with first-degree murder in the case.
Online court documents do not list attorneys for Ramirez and Marmolejos.
Garcia was found dead Nov. 3 in a car parked on Merrill Drive in west Anchorage. Police said Garcia had suffered trauma to his body.
Ramirez and Marmolejos were arrested Nov. 8 on unrelated charges.
KTUU-TV reports Marmolejos in 2013 was sentenced to seven years in prison for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney’s Office at the time said Marmolejos sold heroin to an undercover agent working for the Drug Enforcement Administration.
