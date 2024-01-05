Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Cozy Up At A Lakers Game

January 5, 2024 8:27AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco sat courtside in Los Angeles and got cozy watching the L.A. Lakers take on the Miami Heat. It was their first public date after she confirmed they’ve been dating for six months. The couple cuddled and held hands during the game, despite the Lakers losing 96-110.

Gomez has been gushing that Blanco treats her “better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.” The couple have been inseparable with Blanco going with his lady to Taylor Swift’s birthday party.

While you’re here. Let’s a have a look at their shoes:

Selena with the heeled boot and Benny with the sockless slip-on look. That’s something.

 

You May Also Like

1

Former President Trump To Be Included On 2024 Colorado Primary Ballot Following GOP Appeal To Supreme Court
2

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Romance Like A Hallmark Movie?
3

Maine Bars Trump From Ballot as US Supreme Court Weighs State Authority to Block Former President
4

Derek Hough Shares Update After Wife’s Second Skull Surgery
5

Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023