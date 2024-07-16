Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Reveal Who Said The “L” Word First

July 16, 2024 8:00AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Who said “I love you” first: Selena Gomez or Benny Blanco? Selena did! They spilled that tea in a TikTok challenge “Who’s Most Likely To: Couples Edition” and followers learned more fun facts.

They each answered with waving their hands who takes longer to get ready, who cleans the house, who wants to be the bigger spoon and more. They went public with their relationship last December on her social media.

 

@selenagomez♬ original sound – FabFitFun

You May Also Like

1

New “Superman” Movie Includes A Nod To Christopher Reeve
2

Jennifer Lopez Drops Another Hint She’s Headed For A Split
3

Cypress Hill Making Another “Simpsons” Prediction Come True
4

Travis Kelce’s Viral Moment With Julia Roberts At The Eras Tour
5

Severe Overcrowding, Lack Of Exits and Mud Contributed To Deadly Stampede In India