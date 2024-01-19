Selena Gomez And David Henrie To Reunite For “Wizards Of Waverly Place” Sequel Pilot

Accordingly to Deadline, everything IS as it seems and Selena Gomez will be guest-starring as Alex Russo alongside David Henrie as Justin Russo, the siblings you loved on Disney Channel in “Wizards of Waverly Place. The show ran from 2007 to 2012. Deadline added that Gomez and Henrie will both be credited as executive producers for the pilot.

It picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.

On top of reprising her role as Alex Russo, Selena will be taking on the new role as Linda Ronstadt in the upcoming biopic based on her 2013 memoir “Simple Dreams” as well as continuing to play Mabel in “Only Murders In The Building” on Hulu.